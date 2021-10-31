Trains running between Pindi-Lahore diverted

LAHORE : In view of the present situation, the railway administration has diverted trains from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to Lahore via Jund, Basal, Kandian, Sargodha, Sangla Hill and Sheikhupura.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, operation of Sabk Kharam between Lahore and Rawalpindi running at 4.30pm and the Islamabad Express running at 6pm and Rawal Express running at 12.30pm was suspended from both sides on Saturday.

Service of Jaffer Express from Peshawar to Quetta was suspended on Saturday. Service of Khyber Mail from Peshawar to Karachi via Lahore, and Green Line between Rawalpindi and Lahore was suspended on Saturday. Service of Tezgam Express running between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Lahore was suspended from both sides. Pakistan Express running between Rawalpindi and Karachi was suspended from both sides.

All other trains are running on Pakistan Railways system according to their routine and route, said the spokesperson.

Ravi Express service to be restored on Nov 1st: Railway administration has decided to restore the service of Ravi Express running between Lahore and Shorkot and Shorkot Cantt. It has been decided to restore the operation of Ravi Express (121 UP/122DN) from November 1, 2021 (tomorrow). According to the details, (121UP) Ravi Express will leave Shorkot Cantt at 2am and reach Lahore at 8:35am via Pir Mahal, Kamalia, Mamoun Kanjan, Kanjuani, Tandlianwala, Rorala Road, Jaranwala, Bachiana, Nankana Sahib, Warbutton, Qila Sheikhupura, Chichoki Millian, and Badami Bagh.

The Ravi Express (122DN) will leave Lahore at 3.30pm and reach Shorkot Cantt at 10pm via the same route. The train will consist of five economy class coaches and a brake van.