Northern’s Faseeh hitston against Central Punjab

LAHORE: Abdul Faseeh scored a century in each innings as Northern played out a drawn game against Central Punjab at LCCA Ground on day three of their seventh-round match of the Cricket Associations Championship.

Faseeh had struck 168 in the first innings followed by 107 in the second innings. He hit 16 fours and one six off 156 balls. He was supported by opening partner Taimoor Sultan who scored 85-ball 67, which included 11 fours and one six. They scored 139 runs for the first wicket.

Umar Masood (44 off 78, seven fours) and Ali Imran (41 off 66, five fours, one six) were other contributors with the bat.

At the Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Southern Punjab played out a draw against Balochistan. Mohammad Umair and Moinuddin struck centuries in Southern Punjab’s second innings score of 418 for three in 78 overs.

Umair coming to bat at number three struck unbeaten 158 off 205 balls, which included 17 fours and one six.

At the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad, Sindh managed a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Resuming their second innings on 44 for one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 209 in the 85th over, setting 147 runs to win for Sindh.

Sindh were 103 for eight in 17.2 overs when the match ended due to bad light. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Sarwar picked three wickets, while Mohammad Ibrahim took two.