250 more TLP men held in Lahore for creating law, order situation

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested more than 250 TLP activists on charge of creating law and order situation in various parts of the city. Police arrested suspects with the help of CCTV [closed-circuit television] footage. The accused had got forcibly closed various bazaars and markets including Hall Road, Shahdara, Ichhra and Babu Sabo. The arrested accused also threatened the shopkeepers with dire consequences and blocked the roads. The business community sought help from the police to resume business activities on Friday and Saturday and to be safe from miscreants.

Shahdara police arrested 23 TLP activists for blocking Shahdara Chowk in protest and forcibly getting closed the mobile market on Daulat Khan Road Shahdara. Police registered a case against the accused under sections 4764/21 under section 7-ATA, 16 MPO, 148, 149, 153, 384, 290, and 291 PPC. Similarly, police arrested 25 persons for making an attempt to close the electronics market on Hall Road.