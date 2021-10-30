Siraj for enforcement of Islamic system in country

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa is the only way to change the destiny of Pakistan since the Islamic system brought by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) changed the fate of the entire world.

He stated this while presiding over Nizam-e-Mustafa conference held here Friday under the aegis of Ulema and Mashaikh Rabita Council. Other speakers included JI’s Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem, Sajjada Nasheen Kot Mithan Sharif Khawaja Moinuddin Mehboob Korija, President Ulema and Mashaikh Coordinating Council Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Zikrullah Mujahid, Chairman Ulema and Mashaikh Coordinating Council Punjab Pir Ghulam Rasool Owaisi and Pirzada Burhanuddin Ahmad Usmani.

Sirajul Haq said had Islamic system of government been enforced after the independence in the country Pakistan would have become a great welfare empire by now. He urged upon the scholars to play their role in enforcement of Islamic system and back the JI’s efforts to bring an Islamic democratic revolution in the country.

He lamented that the government borrowed the highest quantum of foreign loans in the country's history, thus burdening the coming generations into economic slavery in three years. He said that people associated with Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic-minded leaders had neither got written off loans of billions of rupees nor their names appeared in Panama Leaks and Pandora's Papers.

He said the nation was fed up with the tactics of PTI, PML-N and PPP. People with Islamic and ideological minds must move forward and lead the nation. The coming era belongs to Jamaat-e-Islami and Islamic parties who, if came to power will put the country on the path of development, end the system of usury, normalise law and order and brought all corrupt people to book, he added.