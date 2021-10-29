Sukkur Police gun down criminal

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have gunned down a wanted criminal in Sukkur.The police, pursuing a gang of criminals robbing people in Janegi, Sukkur, was attacked by the bandits. The police firing in response left a criminal, identified as Rahib Shar, dead while a Kalashnikov was recovered from his possession. The police accused Shar of being wanted in various crimes, including murder, robberies and kidnapping for ransom. Three of his accomplices escaped during the firing.
BARA: Khyber police foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin and arrested two drug-peddlers in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber...
SUKKUR: The JUI-F took out a rally from Rohri to Sukkur against inflation and the incumbent PTI government.Addressing...
SUKKUR: Some miscreants stole precious items from Aghani Temple in Kotri, district Jamshoro, while the Hindus also...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Persons with Disabilities and Rehabilitation Department, Sadiq...
SUKKUR: A three-day international conference on “Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan:...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Thursday visited Berenice Port of Egypt. Upon arrival, the ship was received by...