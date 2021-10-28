Sindh minister asks Centre to announce two-day Diwali holiday

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Minorities’ Affairs, Giyan Chand Essarani, has demanded that the federal government should announce a two-day holiday for the Hindu community in the country on their festive occasion of Diwali.

The minorities’ affairs minister made the demand on Wednesday while distributing cheques of financial assistance among the deserving members of the Hindu community in the province before the upcoming Diwali festival.

The provincial minister said on the occasion that a two-day holiday on the occasion of Diwali had been a long-standing demand of the members of the Hindu community. He mentioned that Diwali had been one of the major festivals of the Hindu community.

He said the two-day holiday would enable the members of the Hindu community, who reside in the cities to earn their livelihood, to reunite with their families in the faraway native areas on the occasion of Diwali. The minister said he would also recommend to the Sindh government to announce a two-day holiday for the Hindus in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali.