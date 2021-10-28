U-turn again

This refers to the news report ‘Talks with TLP moving in right direction: Sh Rashid’ (October 26). One believes that this is Shaikh Rashid’s way of justifying the government’s move. The government first jailed a few hundred ‘activists’ of the TLP, including its top leader, and accused the organisation of terrorism and disrupting the lives of citizen. The protest also led to the deaths of at least two policemen and left several others severely injured.
But then the government offered to free them all. While the government makes most of its crucial decisions out of parliament, it has agreed to discuss in parliament the demands made by the TLP regarding diplomatic relations with France, even as it has described these as impossible to meet. The government seems quite willing to slide back into a situation which, at its worst, cost Pakistan 70,000 Pakistanis lives and a $100 billion damage to infrastructure. This is simply unacceptable.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
Child labour is a widespread problem in Pakistan. Despite the existence of many anti-child labour laws, this problem...
This is to applaud the efforts of Babar Azam and the entire Pakistani cricket team for the back-to-back victories in...
This refers to the editorial ‘Replay -- again' , Religious extremists are not the only ones against whom the state...
The G-7's Financial Action Task Forum was meant to monitor the transfer of money to banned outfits. The president of...
This refers to the article ‘The only way forward’ by Mujib Ur Rahman Shami .The writer has painted a gloomy...
In the first term of Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, there were several jalsas held in Islamabad. Then, during Nawaz...