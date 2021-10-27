Contemptuous remarks against ECP: Swati given 15 days to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave 15 days to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati to submit his reply to a show-cause notice issued to him for his contemptuous remarks and charges against the ECP and the chief election commissioner.

The title of the case is use of unparliamentary, derogatory, intemperate language, baseless allegations and contemptuous remarks against the commission and the chief election commissioner. Swati who had been summoned in person appeared before a two-member bench of the commission consisting of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, along with a junior counsel.

At the outset, the bench was informed that Barrister Ali Zafar was away from Islamabad, whereas a month’s time was sought for submitting a written reply to the notice. However, differing with the plea, the ECP bench contended that one-month period was too much. Durrani remarked: “Ask your client to reply to the show-cause notice within 15 days.” The bench then adjourned the hearing until November 11.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission Secretariat later, Swati said that today his appearance before the commission enhanced the latter’s prestige. He remarked: “I thank Allah that I have not been summoned in a case of corruption or any other illegality. I came here out of respect for the commission.” The minister parried a question that if he felt sorry for the words he had uttered for the ECP and the CEC.

The commission had issued a show-cause notice on October 21 to Swati, asking him to appear in person before it to explain his position with regard to his contemptuous remarks, widely reported by the print and electronic media.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is also on a notice to appear before the commission to explain his position over the similar charge. Swati had levelled charges of rigging and receiving bribes against the Election Commission and even said such institutions should be set ablaze.

He also raised questions over the appointment of the chief election commissioner. On his part, Fawad had accused the ECP of becoming opposition’s headquarters and the CEC of acting as their mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, the ECP asked the provincial election commissioners (PECs) to immediately contact the chief secretaries/agencies concerned to ensure immediate delimitation for local government elections in the provinces.