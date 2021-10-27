Black Day today against Indian occupation of Kashmir

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to observe a traditional Black Day on October 27 (today) against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

It was stated by Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar while presiding over a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Raja Jahangir Anwar said protest rallies, walks and seminars would be organised across the province along with the federal government. He said that the Punjab Information and Culture Department would also organise exhibitions of documentaries, paintings and photographs based on Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir.

"Ministers, parliamentarians and representatives of civil society will also participate in the programmes to be organised at the divisional and district levels," Raja said. He said the main purpose of observing black day was to send a powerful message to the world that the people of Punjab stood with the entire nation in support of Kashmiri brothers. The divisional commissioners were briefed on the activities and arrangements of the black day through video link.

Dubai Expo: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government has completed its preparations for full participation in the Dubai Expo next month. Twenty departments of the Punjab and industrial sector will highlight the vast investment opportunities in the province through documentaries.

In a handout issued here Tuesday, the Minister said that the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) has developed a special portal ‘Punjab Ease’ to provide guidance to international investors on various investment opportunities in Punjab. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would formally inaugurate ‘Punjab Ease’ portal during his visit to Dubai Expo. Mian Aslam Iqbal told that the Punjab government would also organise dozens of seminars, panel discussions and business forums at the Dubai Expo. Aslam Iqbal said that the world's largest cultural, industrial and trade exhibition was underway in the UAE. Hundreds of people are visiting the Pakistan Pavilion daily at the Dubai Expo. The investors from all over the world will participate in an international business conference to be organised by the PBIT. The investors will be briefed on tourism opportunities in Punjab, ancient culture, tree planting campaigns, solar energy and environmental protection projects, he concluded.

uplift schemes: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of urban development and agriculture sectors at an estimated cost of Rs25.855 billion. The approved development schemes included Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3Km) Main Carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) at the cost of Rs23.607 billion, dualisation of road from Eidgah Chowk to Rasheed Abad Chowk, Multan at the cost of Rs999.947 million and transforming the Indus Basin with climate resilient agriculture and climate-smart water management (FAO Assisted) at the cost of Rs1.248 billion.