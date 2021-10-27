Cop’s murder case lodged

Police registered a case against unknown persons on Tuesday for killing a policeman and wounding another in the Keamari area.

Police constable Sohail had been stabbed to death and another was wounded with a dagger in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad on Monday. His funeral prayers were offered and he was laid to rest in the Mawatch Goth graveyard.

The case has been lodged on behalf of the deceased policeman’s brother, Younus, at the Boat Basin police station. The FIR says an unknown person phoned Sohail and called him to Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. As soon as, Sohail along with another cop reached the placed, the suspect clad in a burqa attacked them with a dagger. Police suspected the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. They said the victim’s mobile phone call record was being obtained for investigations.