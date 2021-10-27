Cop’s murder case lodged

Police registered a case against unknown persons on Tuesday for killing a policeman and wounding another in the Keamari area.
Police constable Sohail had been stabbed to death and another was wounded with a dagger in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad on Monday. His funeral prayers were offered and he was laid to rest in the Mawatch Goth graveyard.
The case has been lodged on behalf of the deceased policeman’s brother, Younus, at the Boat Basin police station. The FIR says an unknown person phoned Sohail and called him to Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. As soon as, Sohail along with another cop reached the placed, the suspect clad in a burqa attacked them with a dagger. Police suspected the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. They said the victim’s mobile phone call record was being obtained for investigations.
A man was shot dead near Karachi Fisheries within the limits of the Docks police station on Tuesday. Rescuers...
The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours , taking the death toll to 7,555. The...
The National Counter Terrorism Authority held a meeting with stakeholders and officials of law enforcement agencies...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday demanded that the Sindh government guarantee providing...
Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified culprits in the case of the murder of a Karachi Metropolitan...
Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged large-scale land...