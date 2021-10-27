Compensation for Nasla Tower residents demanded

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday demanded that the Sindh government guarantee providing alternatives and compensation to those affected by the Nasla Tower’s imminent demolition.

The JI leader made this demand during a visit to the residential building. He also expressed solidarity with the affected families and lambasted the government for neglecting them.

The Jamaat-e-Islami said that the government would have to provide guarantees because the affected families have no other option. “What would the families do if the builder refuses to refund them? These types of cases have been pending in courts for more than two decades.”

He was of the opinion that it was an obligation of the government to collect the money from the builder and then pay it to the affected families. Rehman warned the government of a strong protest drive and agitation with the support of the masses of the city if it failed to take steps to provide relief to the affected people.

He also demanded that the commissioner should restore the utility connections of the building. Accusing K-Electric, the JI city chief said the company, which itself has been facing multiple cases of corruption and mismanagement, has cut off the power supply to the building.