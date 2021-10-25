Rallies staged against price hike

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties , including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Sunday staged protest rallies against the price hike in the provincial capital.

The Muslim Doctors Forum (MDF) , the medical wing of the PMLN, staged a protest rally which was attended by a large number of people. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-government slogans for the price spiral. The party provincial chapter chief, Amir Muqam joined the rally as well.

Later, addressing a MDF convention, Amir Muqam said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was on ventilator and would expire soon. He said that no good could be expected from the government, which was being run through magic.

The PPP took out a rally which was led by the party provincial chief, Najmuddin Khan. The protesters passed through various areas of the provincial metropolis. They were raising slogans against the PTI government for the price spiral.

The JUIF staged the anti-price hike protest in the PK-69 constituency. The protesters were holding banners and placards.

The local office-bearers of the party made speeches and flayed the government for making life miserable for the people by frequently raising the prices of the essential communities and petroleum products.