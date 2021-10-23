Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Miranshah

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation was conducted on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in a hideout in the tribal district. During the operation, a terrorist Ahmedullah was killed in an intense exchange of fire. Security forces recovered weapons and explosives from the killed terrorist.

During the operation, 34-year-old Naik Khalil, a resident of Kohat, and 21-year-old Sepoy Shakirullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR stated.