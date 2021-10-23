 
close
Saturday October 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Miranshah

Top Story
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2021
Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Miranshah

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation was conducted on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in a hideout in the tribal district. During the operation, a terrorist Ahmedullah was killed in an intense exchange of fire. Security forces recovered weapons and explosives from the killed terrorist.

During the operation, 34-year-old Naik Khalil, a resident of Kohat, and 21-year-old Sepoy Shakirullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR stated.

More From Top Story
More From Latest