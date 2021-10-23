MoU signed for hi-tech training

Islamabad:The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board agreed to enhance the cooperation in the field of high-tech training programmes by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The MoU was signed by Secretary Department of Science & Technology and Information Technology KPK Dr. Amber Ali Khan and Executive Director of the NAVTTC Sajid Baloch.
