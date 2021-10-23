Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

LAHORE:The district administration inspection teams carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 62 business points, garment shops, food outlets, petrol pumps etc, during the ongoing month. The teams also issued warning notices to 80 other shop owners in the same period for not following the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
The district officers and assistant commissioners concerned were assigned special task by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha to ensure implementation of SOPs, as only precaution and vaccination was the only available way to curb corona pandemic, said a spokesperson for the district administration. The teams also inspected public and private sector educational institutes to inspect corona SOPs implementation and to check vaccination status of entire staff.
They also instructed students and teachers about adherence of safety measures to contain the pandemic.Various FIRs were also got registered against violators during the crackdown, he added.
