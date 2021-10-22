PPP seeks fresh and fair elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday demanded fresh free, fair and transparent elections in the country while saying that the Prime Minister Imran Khan should go home.

“A dangerous game is being played in Balochistan as the disappearance of MPAs of Balochistan Assembly is a sensitive issue. The disappearance of MPs should stop now and those involved in this should be exposed,” said the PPP Secretary Finance Senator Salim Mandviwalla while addressing a press conference along with Senator Taj Haider here at the National Press Club.

Salim Mandviwalla said it was job of the Balochistan government to find out where these MPAs are. He said the members who want to cast a vote should be given the right to vote. “The MPA who returned yesterday should also state where he was placed,” he said.

The PPP leader said if the MPAs do not want to come themselves then it should also be told. He said former President Asif Zardari has no role in the current situation in Balochistan. He said Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib come on TV every day announcing access to accounts, but no one is allowed to examine the PTI accounts.

Salim Mandviwalla said NAB chairman has not been notified yet, and if there is an ordinance to be brought, it should be brought as work in NAB offices is completely closed. “The confirmation of the bail of Syed Khursheed Shah is another failure of the NAB as the NAB has nothing to do but humiliate the people,” he said.

He asked for abolishing the section of plea bargain from the NAB laws. In a reply to a question with regard to withdrawing the security from chief election commissioner, Salim Mandviwalla said what message do they want to send by reducing the security of the Election Commission.

To a question regarding remarks of governor State Bank of Pakistan regarding the devaluation of rupee, Mandviwalla said the statement is surprising to everyone as it was heard for the first time that devaluation is a good thing.