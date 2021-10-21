LHC seeks replies on legality of cryptocurrency

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan on Wednesday sought replies from the departments concerned on a petition questioning legality of cryptocurrency in Pakistan and jurisdiction of a special court of banking offences to deal with cases pertaining to cryptocurrency.

The FIA had lodged an FIR against Dr Muhammad Zafar on the allegations of defrauding public at large in the name of investment in cryptocurrency to the tune of over Rs 260 million. The accused had challenged the jurisdiction of the special court for banking offences to hear cases relating to cryptocurrency.