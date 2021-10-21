Six security personnel martyred in Hangu, Bajaur, Kech attacks

RAWALPINDI: Six security personnel were martyred in three separate terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, sources said on Wednesday.

Terrorists fired at a military post in Thall, Hangu district of KP, Tuesday night. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. During exchange of fire, Sepoy Waqas, 26, resident of Mansehra, embraced Shahadat. Area clearance was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in area.

Meanwhile, terrorists fired at a security forces post in district Kech of Balochistan. Troops responded promptly. During fire exchange, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced Shahadat. Area search was launched to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

Meanwhile, two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and two policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their convoy was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) blast in the Mamond area of Bajaur district.

According to SHO Mamond, the team was reaching the site of an earlier IED explosion when they were targeted with a similar device planted by the terrorists. The deceased were identified as police driver Samad Khan, constable Noor Rehman and FC soldiers Jamshed and Mudasir.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the Bajaur blast. He expressed sympathies with bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.