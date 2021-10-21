Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country from Friday. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and dry in hilly areas. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh (-01°C) while in Lahore, it was 21.4°C and maximum was 33°C.
LAHORE: A 22-year-old inmate died under suspicious circumstances at Camp Jail on Thursday. The condition of the...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising six members from International Committee of the Red Cross led by Ms Dragana Kojic...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the country could not move forward and progress without...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has issued directions to Lahore police...
LAHORE: DIG Investigation held an open court in Green Town police station on Wednesday. He listened to the problems...
LAHORE: Police on Wednesday conducted flag march to create a sense of security among citizens in view of situation in...