Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country from Friday. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and dry in hilly areas. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh (-01°C) while in Lahore, it was 21.4°C and maximum was 33°C.