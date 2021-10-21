Hamza, Farhan, Ashab, Noor in Bangabandu Ispahani Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Sharif, Farhan Hashmi, Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Bangabandu Ispahani Squash Tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Ashab defeated Yahya Megahed from Egypt 11-9, 11-5, 11-4 in 33 minutes in the first round. Second seed Noor, fourth seed Farhan, and sixth seed Hamza got byes.

Ali ud Din lost to Ranvijay Singh Sidhu from India 4-11, 8-11, 1-11 in 31 minutes.

It is to be noted that seven players from Pakistan entered this event but Salman Saleem and Asadullah could not make it to the main draw.