Under Taliban, Kabul’s drug addicts forced into withdrawal

Kabul: With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal.
For some, the hardliners’ raids may potentially help them cast off the yoke of addiction. But for many the stay at Kabul’s Ibn Sina centre will just mark a short change of scene, marked by a brutal approach to forcing users off their powerful dependence.
Before the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, police in the capital would sometimes arrest addicts and transfer them to the centre. But since the Islamists took control, the frequency of raids on areas where addicts gather appears to have increased. Hundreds of users shelter in squalid conditions at Pul-e-Sukhta, under a bridge in western Kabul synonymous with hard drugs and violent crime.
Baghdad: Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters...
Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting...
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian forces hit the northern city of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and...
Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic...
Paris: Five aides and allies of former ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy were set to go on trial on Monday for allegedly...