Among barbarians

An eighteen-year old girl was kidnapped and raped by a gang in Gojra on October 15. The victim was lured in by a job offer and forcefully taken to the Faisalabad motorway in a car. The medical officer at Gojra THQ confirmed that the victim was raped.
Every day the number of cases of violence against women rises, and women and children of all ages are victims. Harassment and rape cases take place in educational institutions, parks, hospitals, and anywhere and everywhere, and yet no proper measures have been taken to deal with this issue. The government should work to put an end to this violence.
Muna Manzoor Kalatuki
Khuzdar
