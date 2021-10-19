Innocence at risk

The increase in incidents of child abuse is alarming and stringent measures are required to end the problem. Although crimes against children are prevalent in our society, the sharp increase in such cases witnessed during the past couple of years is unfortunate. Our children are becoming increasingly unsafe. No nation can prosper until its children feel secure. Legislation to severely punish perpetrators of child abuse is needed to ensure no criminal escapes the clutches of law. All the institutions of the criminal justice system should be on the same page regarding convictions of perpetrators. Parents too should keep a vigilant eye on activities of their children.

Saima Gul

Swat