Embezzlement in MPA Hostel funds: SHC dismisses pre-arrest bail of Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed the interim pre-arrest bail of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation into allegations of embezzlement of funds in the MPA Hostel project in Karachi as his counsel withdrew the petition.

Agha Siraj Durrani had approached the court for pre-arrest bail in connection with the NAB’s investigation. The NAB regional board had recommended to convert the inquiry into an investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani and others on allegations of embezzling funds in the MPA Hostel project.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the bail of Agha Siraj Durrani has been dismissed by the court in connection with another NAB reference pertaining to accumulation of wealth beyond known source of income and he has gone to Islamabad to approach the Supreme Court to get relief. He submitted that he does not want to press the petition for time being with the permission of the court to file a fresh one in the same inquiry as and when required.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, after taking statement of the petitioner on record, dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition.

Meanwhile, the court granted 10 days interim protective bail to the secretary Sindh Assembly in NAB’s inquiries and investigation with regard to embezzlement of funds in construction of Sindh parliamentarians residences and illegal appointments in the Assembly Secretariat.

Petitioner Ghulam Mohammad Umar Farooq had filed petitions in the court for obtaining pre-arrest bail in NAB inquiry and investigation with regard to allegations of embezzlement of funds in the project of MPA hostels in Karachi and illegal appointments and out of turn promotions in the Sindh Assembly. The court observed that certain amendments have been made in the NAB Ordinance promulgated on October 7 whereby power to deal with bail matters has been conferred upon the accountability court, which was not available to it before.

The court granted protective bail to the former secretary Sindh Assembly of 10 days to appear before the administrative judge of the accountability court for relief in accordance with the law if he had any apprehension of arrest in view of powers of the chairman NAB to issue directions for arrest in the pending inquiry/investigation.