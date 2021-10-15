Siraj for consensus among political parties over electoral reforms

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has called for consensus among all political parties for legislating the proposed electoral reforms, warning the government against any dictatorial legislation by bulldozing the opposition parties. “The PTI govt is heading for another political crisis by ignoring opposition parties on poll reforms issue. All political parties should join hand for having a say in poll reforms to ensure free and fair elections in future,” he said while addressing workers at Mansoora on Thursday. He said the government instead had made all decisions against the vision of welfare Islamic state. The rulers burdened the country with massive loans and destroyed the already fragile economy in three years.

MKRMS seminar

A seminar on “Breast Cancer, Causes, Protection” will be held here under the auspices of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers and Himmel Pharmaceutical (Pvt), Iimited, tomorrow (Saturday). Inmol Director Dr Abu Bakar Shahid will preside over the event.