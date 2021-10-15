Squash academy leased for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A squash academy will be established within the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Karachi.
Adnan Asad, member American Business council and president Sindh Squash told the News that he had signed a MoU with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) through which he had leased the place for the academy.
“I have leased the place for the academy which would be the first of its kind in the country. The youth would be supported wholeheartedly to pursue the game. We will pick the best kids and provide them with all facilities to excel in the game. Rather taking the required facility free of cost or on rent, we have acquired it on lease,” he said.
