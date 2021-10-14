Swabi police official commits suicide

SWABI: An additional SHO committed suicide here Wednesday, the police said.
The deceased hailed from Baghicha Dheri, Mardan district and was performing his duty in Kalu Khan Police Station in Razaar tehsil.
SHO Fayaz Khan said that he performed his duty at night. When the police party visited his room in Kalu Khan Police Station, he was lying dead there.
