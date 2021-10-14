‘Faisalabad uplift schemes to be completed by year-end’

LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that all the schemes of Faisalabad District Development Program with allocated Rs13 billion will be completed by the end of this financial year.

Further, a modern system of urban transport will be introduced in Faisalabad alongside the problems of clean drinking water, municipal and Wasa will be solved on priority basis. As an important centre of industrial activities, Faisalabad is also the focus of the Punjab government. Makhdoom Hashim while presiding over a review meeting of Faisalabad Development Programme organised by the Planning and Development Board here Wednesday said Faisalabad Ring Road should also be made a part of the development programme.