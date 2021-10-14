Swabi police official commits suicide

SWABI: An additional station house officer committed suicide on here Wednesday, the police said.
The deceased hailed from Baghicha Dheri in Mardan district and was performing his duty in Kalu Khan Police Station in Razaar tehsil.
SHO Fayaz Khan said that he performed his duty at night but early in the morning they came to know that he had shot himself dead.
When the police party visited his room in Kalu Khan Police Station, he was lying dead there. He had shot himself in the head with one bullet.
ABBOTTABAD: A day-long orientation session for media persons was held at a local hotel to impart media skills and...
MARDAN: Awami National Party central Vice-President Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to launch an operation against professional beggars and drug addicts in Peshawar...
PESHAWAR: A police officer embraced martyrdom when unidentified assailants opened fire on him soon after he left his...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed the Health Department to...
PESHAWAR: Contractors from Bajaur tribal district have asked the government to take action against Communication and...