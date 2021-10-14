Swabi police official commits suicide

SWABI: An additional station house officer committed suicide on here Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased hailed from Baghicha Dheri in Mardan district and was performing his duty in Kalu Khan Police Station in Razaar tehsil.

SHO Fayaz Khan said that he performed his duty at night but early in the morning they came to know that he had shot himself dead.

When the police party visited his room in Kalu Khan Police Station, he was lying dead there. He had shot himself in the head with one bullet.