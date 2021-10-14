Ali Zaidi calls for making more women part of professional spaces

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in professional spaces at all levels and extended his support to the cause of LADIESFUND.

Gracing the 29th LADIESFUND Power Lunch as chief guest, he thanked the hosts for inviting him and lauded them for such a well-organised and impactful event.

“Really thankful to Tara Uzra Dawood for inviting me to the LFPower29 lunch. A great group of people, some I knew & some I met!” said Zaidi. “Best of luck going forward. Would love to assist in any way I can.”

Dr Shamshad Akhtar attended the event as guest of honour. This dynamic must-attend networking session featured 30 incredible women leaders -- including Pakistan’s first oceanographer Dr Nuzhat Khan, leading geologist Noushaba Hisam, first transgender lawyer Nisha Rao, spa guru Laeeq Akbar, Director of Mohatta Palace Museum Nasreen Askari, TV host Sidra Iqbal, handicapable Chocolate Queen Sana Nadeem, as well as 10 incredible men, including sculptor Amin Gulgee and French Consul General Christian Tessot.

“We’re transforming the way power spaces and networking at the highest level take place as we’re placing women front row and center in these conversations, having voice and respect from the get go, with select inclusion of male champions for gender inclusion, diversity and women empowerment. And then growing this pool as agents of change,” stated LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood.

“Hasan and I appreciate being part of such an elegant and meaningful event. We were both touched and were overcome by LADIESFUND’s organisational skills as well as Tara’s sense of public duty,” said Nasreen Askari, director, Mohatta Palace Museum.

“#LFPower29 was an extraordinary event for me to attend. I have served in many Arab and Muslim countries but have not experienced such a high-powered meeting that primarily featured women leaders, and across so many sectors,” said Christian Testot, French consul general to Karachi.

“I had an amazing experience of attending LADIESFUND Power Lunch recently. I was delighted to meet professional women and men who are doing commendable work in their respective fields. More power to LADIESFUND,“ said Erum Noor Muzaffar, a journalist.

“Thank you to LADIESFUND for organising such diversified group of intercultural intelligent beautiful women and supporting men also. This world can’t be completed without all of us,” said Dr Nuzhat Khan, Pakistan’s first female oceanographer.

Tara Uzra Dawood hosted the impactful event, which was sponsored by Khurram Khan. Event supporters included Nighat Misbah Depilex, Vital Tea, Edenrobe, Scentsation, Zestize, Care for You, House of Style by BB, and Madiha Sikander Artistry.