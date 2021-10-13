Iranian MPs delegation meets Senate body head

ISLAMABAD: An Iranian delegation led by Member of Parliament and President of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amir Abadi Farahani held a meeting with Chairperson Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Sherry Rehman and stressed the need for parliamentary interaction to strengthen bilateral ties.

Sherry Rehman emphasized on Pakistan’s deep cultural, trade, economic and diplomatic ties with Iran and discussed ongoing Pak-Iran gas pipeline project which was initiated during PPP government.

Both sides underlined the need for building a robust bilateral relationship across the board for collaborating on issues of common interest. The meeting recognised the importance of connectivity in the region, along with the need for stability and peace, and concluded the discussions on enhancing parliamentary relations.

Other members of the Iranian delegation included Mohsen Pirhadi, Esmaeil Hossein Zehi, Elham Azad and Malek Fazeli.