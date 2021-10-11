Civil society shows concern: PPP MNA blamed for transfers of Civil Hospital Khairpur MSs

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and members of the civil society have expressed concerns over the frequent transfers of medical superintendents (MSs) in Civil Hospital, Khairpur, during the period of a month, while the recent victim was Dr Naseer Muhammad Bozdar, a Grade-20 officer, who had assumed the charge on September 18, and was transferred on October 5, for allegedly refusing to compromise on procurement issue.

Reports said even the hospital management was not aware of the reason behind such frequent transfers of officers of Grade-20 after being posted as medical superintendents. The sources revealed that two groups within the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have also been putting pressure on the MS to follow instructions of their patronised staff and not to raise objections on the procurement of medicines, food, and parking contracts.

The sources further revealed that the political figure behind the transfer and posting of the MSs was allegedly a PPP MNA from Khairpur, while a beater (agent) had arranged a meeting between the incumbent medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Khairpur Dr Ayaz Ahmed Soomro, who was given a green signal after he agreed to follow the instructions. PMA General Secretary Khairpur Dr Zafar Jatoi commented that the transfers raised doubts of being politically motivated and might be a part of a big scam, in which millions of rupees medicines had already been stolen from the Civil Hospital Khairpur. A four-member committee, led by the sitting MS of Civil Hospital Khairpur, had also been constituted to probe into the alleged embezzlement.

Dr Zafar Jatoi stated that the reason behind the transfers of the medical superintendents was a clash between two groups within the PPP, including Jilani and Wassan of Khairpur. He said the PMA would request the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take notice of such a mega scam that was causing a frequent transfer of grade-20 officers with no time. The members of the civil society said the frequent reshuffling of Grade-20 officers by Sindh government was truly shocking for everyone, saying the officials refusing to compromise on the issue of procurement of medicine were getting immediate transfer orders.

They demanded judicial inquiry of the frequent transfers issue and to investigate the process of procurement of medicine, including the local purchase (LP), besides that the POL consumption, food supply, parking contracts and procurement of the Covid-19 medicines. Sources revealed that the recently transferred medical superintendents, including Dr Nawab Mahesar and Dr Naseer Muhammad Bozdar, had refused to endorse millions of rupees corruption in the medicine procurement and local purchase.