KARACHI: In the 20th colorful and star-studded ceremony of “Lux Style Awards 2021”, Geo TV’s drama serial “Deewangi” actor Danish Ahmed, who won the hearts of audience through his stellar performance, bagged the best actor award, while Umairah Ahmed was given the award of the best writer for the drama serial “Alif” of Geo TV.

Moreover, celebrated singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan won the award of best Original Soundtrack (OST). Lux’s spotlight women playwright Haseena Moin and leading singer Farida Khanum were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chairman of Unilever, while the Lifetime Achievement (Fashion) Award went to Bunto Kazmi. Sachal Afzal won Model of the Year (Male) award and Mushk Kaleem won Model of the Year (Female) award.