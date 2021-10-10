President inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan was a beautiful mix of different cultures, ethnicities and civilizations, and stressed the need for projecting its positive image as a peaceful country.

In an interaction with media persons after the formal inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion here at the Dubai Expo 2020, the president said the country was innovating a future of immense opportunities for growth. The president said Pakistan Pavilion was the true depiction of cultural coexistence and gave the ‘best flavour of Pakistan' for the outside world. He lauded the work of artists who turned the pavilion into a mega piece of art.

Earlier, the president along with Begum Samina Alvi inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion, themed as ‘Hidden Treasure.’ The president visited different sections of Pakistan Pavilion and appreciated the creative display of the pavilion showcasing the unexplored riches of the country.

He interacted with artists Rashid Rana and Nisar Malik, and curator Noor Jahan Bilgrami for the beautiful artistic mélange of culture, history and craft.

A large number of Pakistani expatriates gathered outside the pavilion to cheer President Alvi and raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long live Pakistan).

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday reiterated the resolve to further solidify the multifaceted bilateral relationship. In a meeting held here at the Leaders Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, the two leaders reaffirmed to strengthen the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE in diverse fields.

President Alvi said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

The two leaders reviewed prospects of growing bilateral relations on all fronts while discussing a number of regional and international issues of interest. The president congratulated the Vice Minister and Prime Minister of the UAE on the successful inauguration of Dubai Expo 2020. He lauded the tremendous efforts of the UAE government and Expo Management Team for organising the world’s most diverse and widely participated exposition, which will remain open for six months.

Felicitating Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the ongoing golden jubilee celebrations of the UAE, the president acknowledged the role of the UAE’s visionary leadership that helped transform the UAE into a hub for regional trade, transport, logistics, technology, and tourism.

The President and Sheikh Maktoum exchanged views on issues of bilateral and regional interest, including the situation in Afghanistan. The president also apprised the UAE Prime Minister on the continued and blatant violations of fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri Muslims by the Occupying Indian Armed Forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The President also expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for hosting 1.6 million Pakistanis in the UAE. He underlined that Pakistani expatriates in the UAE continued to play an important role to strengthen the bilateral bond and contributed significantly to the development of the two countries.