Citizen foils mugging bid, kills robber

A man coming to Karachi with his family from Quetta shot and killed a suspected robber in the Mauripur area on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and inquired about the incident. The body of the suspected criminal was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

Police said two armed men were trying to loot cash, cell phones and other valuables from a family coming to Karachi from Quetta in a car when, during a traffic jam, one of the family members, Barkat Ali, fired shots at the suspects with his licensed pistol, killing one on the spot, while his accomplice managed to flee.

Police seized a weapon and cell phones from the possession of the deceased robber, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately.

The police said the suspects had snatched cell phones and cash from another family in a car shortly before they attempted to loot the family of Ali.

Robbers kill soldier

A man was shot dead over offering resistance to a mugging bid in the Korangi district on Saturday night.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers attended the crime scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the victim was identified as 27-year-old Jamil, a lance naik posted at the Pakistan Air Force Masroor Base.

Police said unknown suspects fleeing after robbing a factory in the area intercepted the victim, who was passing by, and shot him when he resisted their mugging bid. They said the man died on the spot.