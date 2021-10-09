Body of missing person found at Rice Canal in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The body of a missing employee of a local hospital was recovered on Friday from the bank of the Rice Canal in Sukkur. Reports said the police had found the body lying on the banks of the Rice Canal in Sukkur, and was identified as an employee of a local hospital, Abdul Hafeez Soomro. Zubair Ahmed Soomro, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother went missing five days ago and he had registered a complaint at the Tamachani Police Station in Sukkur for his disappearance. He demanded the arrest of his killers and to recover the bike and cell phone. The police shifted the body to a local hospital and said the post mortem report would determine the cause of the murder.