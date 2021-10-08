‘NAB made 1,293 convictions in last four-year anti-corruption drive’

ISLAMABAD: The regional bureaus National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made over 1293 convictions in corruption and corrupt practices cases under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the last four years from October 2017 till Oct 7, 2021.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the tenure of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal from October 2017 till Oct 7, 2021 at NAB Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor-General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah and other senior officers of NAB. Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of all Regional NABs during the period from October, 2017 till September, 2021.

Similarly in 2020, 13 accused persons, in 2019, 09 accused persons, while in 2018, 21 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Courts under Section 10 of NAO-1999.

He further informed that during 2021, 21 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in 2020, 21 accused persons, in 2019, 25 accused persons while in 2018, 08 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was informed that 7 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021, on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore in learned Accountability Courts, under Section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly, during 2020, 12 accused persons, in 2019, 03 accused persons, in 2018, 28 accused persons, while in 2017, 11 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was further informed that 20 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Courts, Lahore from 2021 till September 2021 on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

In 2020, NAB Lahore got 26 accused persons convicted, in 2019, 59 accused persons and similarly, in 2018, 62 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, DG Operations informed that from 2021 till September 2021, 53 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi under Section 10 of NAO-1999.

In 2020, 24 accused persons, in the year 2019, 56 accused persons, similarly in the year 2018, 72 accused persons while from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NA.