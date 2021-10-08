NZ ready to retake Pakistan tour, Ramiz tells Senate body

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand are ready to retake tour to Pakistan for the limited-overs series following an unprecedented pressure they faced from all around on the illogical pull out, revealed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja during his briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) here Thursday.

In an in-depth briefing on the impending cricketing challenges, the PCB chairman revealed that NZ Cricket has expressed its willingness to take the tour again. “The NZ Cricket has expressed its willingness to resend their team to Pakistan, the official decision is expected to be communicated within the next few days. When can we accommodate them? Is a question to which we would be having an answer after getting the full picture from the NZ Board.”

The Senate committee headed by Senate Raza Rabbani said, was it necessary to host NZ now following what they had done to Pakistan cricket.

“We would look into it your suggestion definitely holds value,” the PCB chairman said.

Ramiz added that he had written a strongly-worded letter to the ICC Chairman Greg Barclay (former NZ Cricket Head).

“I never have used such words that I used in my letter to the ICC Chairman. I have done that because we believe we were robbed in front of the game’s governing body which was a mere spectator. I am worried about international cricket as it is fast getting the shape of blocks rather than one unit. It is a dangerous trend and ICC is sitting there as a mere spectator. Cricket should not be subservient to groups and countries having bigger economies or larger interests,” Raja said.

He thanked Michael Atherton and a host of other English writers as their articles of substance have made the English Society and ECB realize how naive they were to stay away from the short tour.

“I am really thankful to Atherton and other leading cricket writers in England, spreading the realization that the decision not to take the Pakistan tour was a mistake.”

Ramiz also unveiled his future plans, saying that making his national team as one of the best in all formats and bringing cricket economy closer to the leading countries would be his watchwords.

“I am here just to achieve these two targets. Helping and guiding the team to become world’s best and bringing in the culture that could ultimately lead us to a cricketing economy having a bigger share in ICC earnings. At the moment it is India that is ruling the roost, generating almost 90 percent of the total ICC income. If India pulls out, the world of cricket would be left struggling financially. So, for all the right reasons we have to strengthen our cricketing economy. We can do that in a systematic way. If your team is among the best in the world, every country would be desperate to play against you.”

Among his ambitious plans, Ramiz Raja also plans to hold triangular cricket series each year.

“In order to boost our cricketing economy, we have to organize triangular series each year involving countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. As we have the second-best cricket economy in Asia, we have bigger potential. I have recently met with a businessman in Karachi and they even offer me a blank cheque provided we beat India on October 24 in Dubai. They are even ready to contribute in a big way to see Pakistan cricket reaching new heights.”

The PCB chairman said the welfare of top domestic cricketers and to improve school and club cricket would be his priorities.

“I have already made sure that a first-class cricketer takes home at least Rs 4 million a year. That I have done immediately after stepping in the PCB Headquarters. I am at the helm of affairs for just 24 days, yet changes are there to be seen. I have saved almost Rs160 million per year of the Board by releasing four top officials hired on lucrative packages. I appeal to all to help me make a better cricketing future. All I need is support for heroes rather than criticizing them unnecessarily.”

Raja admitted a sharp decline in umpiring and coaching standards.

“I have told leading coaches to be realistic and adopt a modern version of cricket where there is more stress on technique and quality. Cricket has changed over the years. We still have those primitive coaching styles. Umpiring standards have also gone down in recent times. There is also a need to uplift Stadiums’ condition that in no way can be termed at par with the international requirements.”

Ramiz also questioned the PCB Headquarter officials’ priorities. “They have left the best view for themselves instead of establishing boxes that could be rented out to businessmen. We have multiple options for offices.”

To generate more funds, Ramiz also hinted at naming leading stadiums after companies’ names.

“I have already sought permission from the pattern, by this way we can generate huge funds. Drop-in surfaces for international cricket would cost us a huge amount of Rs one million dollar per pitch. We are looking at luring sponsors for that. Hopefully we will succeed in our efforts.”

The PCB chairman said that all these years as a commentator he had been vocal against tainted players.

“They must not be made part of the national team. I have been advocating this all along. Players are regularly briefed on the issue of corruption. We are paying more money to players so that they do not get lured into corrupt practices.”

Senators listened to Ramiz Raja and appreciated his efforts for cricket promotion. Chairman IPC Committee Senator Raza Rabbani praised Ramiz Raja for taking a bold stance and putting maximum pressure on the NZC and ECB for what they have done to Pakistan cricket. “You did the best you can and we appreciate that,” Raza Rabbani said.