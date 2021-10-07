Five children drown in DG Khan

D G KHAN: Five children died of drowning after they accidentally fell while playing near a pool of water in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Jamdani area. People living nearby helped locate and drag the bodies out of water.
The deceased were cousins and belonged to the same family. Residents said that the children were playing near water that had accumulated after a number of cracks developed in the DG Khan Canal. The Punjab chief minister has told the authorities concerned to probe the incident.
