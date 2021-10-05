World animal day observed

LAHORE:Brooke Pakistan in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab observed World Animal Day here on Monday. The mission of World Animal Day is to end animal cruelty by raising the status of animals in order to advance welfare standards around the globe. Naeem, Advocacy Manager Brooke, shared that Brooke is an international non-governmental charity organisation that works to improve the lives of animals and people dependent on them. “Our strategic vision is linked with ‘One Health and One Welfare’ approach that means welfare of animals is linked with humans and environment,” he said.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were Minister Livestock & Dairy Development Department Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, MPA Ayesha Iqbal and MPA Sadia Sohail. Two panel discussions were conducted to share the role of civil society and legislative support towards animal welfare.