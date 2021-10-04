Nawaz spurs Northern to exciting win

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Nawaz’s powerful all-round display unsettled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Northern achieved an exciting 14-run win in the National T20 match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday evening.

Nawaz first hammered 51 and then picked up two for 26 to justify his inclusion on the Pakistan World Cup T20 squad.

Set a 182-run target, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished their 20 overs at 167 for eight as Iftikhar Ahmed’s fighting half-century went in vain.

In the run chase, Israrullah (25) was the first to go with Haris Rauf taking his wicket. Rizwan was dismissed for 17 by Salman Irshad. Sahibzada Farhan (13) and Asif Afridi (21) were dismissed as they tried to score quickly.

Iftikhar took the fight to the Northern attack with a series of big shots. The right-hander scored the 16th half-century of his T20 career. He was dismissed by Haris for 58 off 34 balls. The middle-order batter hit two fours and five sixes in his innings.

This was Northern’s fourth win in six games. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also won four and lost two matches.

Earlier, Northern recovered from a sensational opening over by Shaheen Shah Afridi to post a formidable total. Shaheen removed right-handers Ali Imran and Haider Ali with in-swinging deliveries to jolt Northern. Both batters were dismissed for ducks in the space of three balls.

Nasir Nawaz (24) and Umar Amin (27) fought back for their side with a 52-run third-wicket partnership which ended with Umar’s dismissal by Asif Afridi. Northern stuttered to 55 for four when Nasir fell to Israrullah.

Nawaz and captain Shadab Khan carved out an 89-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Shadab scored 46 off 27 balls (six fours, two sixes). Nawaz, who scored his second half-century in the tournament, was run out in the last over for 51 (34 balls, one four, three sixes).

Northern added 98 runs in the last seven overs. Asif Ali contributed 21 off 11 balls (one four, two sixes).

Shaheen took two wickets, while Israrullah, Asif and Imran Khan Snr got one each.

On Saturday evening, Shoaib Malik’s stormy innings enlivened the Pindi Stadium before a rainstorm struck, helping Central Punjab cruise to a 12-run win on the DSL Method.

Shoaib produced a stunning assault in the death overs. His sensational unbeaten 85 helped Central Punjab recover from 105 for six to a 168 for eight.

Sindh stuttered to 110 for six in 14.4 overs before rain arrived for the second consecutive night. Sindh were 12 runs short of the par score at that stage of their innings, a ball before the rain interruption in a repeat of last night’s match, a wicket was lost.

Earlier, Central Punjab had lost wickets at regular intervals before Shoaib rescued the side.

The seasoned Shoaib posted the 67th half-century of his T20 career and went into the top gear in the last two overs as Mohammad Hasnain conceded 22 and Rumman Raees 14.

The right-hander hit eight fours and five sixes in his 47-ball innings. Shoaib added 42 for the third wicket with Ahmed Shehzad, who contributed a run-a-ball 35 (three fours, one six). The two had come together after the early loss of captain Babar Azam (12) and Muhammad Akhlaq (7).

Rumman collected the second four-wicket haul of his T20 career. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took three for 39.

Set a 169-run target, Sindh stuttered to 110 for six in 14.4 overs.

Sindh openers Sharjeel Khan (36) and Khurram Manzoor (14) had provided the side a brisk 48-run opening stand. After Khurram’s dismissal, Sindh lost Shan Masood (12) to Wahab Riaz with the score at 76 in 7.2 overs.

From 76 to one, Sindh crashed to 110 for six. Off-spinner Qasim Akram took three wickets for 20. Sameen took two wickets and Wahab one.

This was Central Punjab’s third win in five games and their first ever against Sindh in the revamped six-team National T20 tournament which is in its third year.