Rains lash Balochistan as Cyclone Shaheen heads to Muscat

KARACHI: According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cyclone Shaheen caused intermittent rains with strong winds in the coastal areas of Balochistan as dozens of boats anchored at the Balochistan coastal areas were destroyed.

It has been raining intermittently in Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar and their surrounding areas. According to the Meteorological department, the storm has moved towards the coast of Muscat.

Rain-wind-thunderstorms with few heavy (isolated very heavy) falls are likely in Gwadar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till tomorrow, October 3 (Sunday).

All private schools in Gwadar will remain closed today due to rains.

According to the PMD, heavy rains lashed Gwadar, Ormara and Pasni last night, while strong winds are blowing and intermittent rains are prevailing. Heavy rains are also continuing in and around Turbat. Sea conditions will remain rough/very rough with a high surge at times along the Makran west coast till Sunday, the PMD alert stated, advising fishermen not to venture in open sea till tomorrow. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani and Turbat cities, while a windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures along the Makran coast. According to the Met dept, due to the effects of cyclone Shaheen, it is likely to be partly cloudy in Karachi even today, with moderate rain expected.

The current temperature in Quaid’s city has been recorded at 27°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain at 31°C. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10km per hour in Karachi with a humidity of 85 percent.

The Karachi commissioner has banned swimming in the sea under section 144 due to the storm. Despite the ban, however, a large number of citizens are present on Seaview beach.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued the seventh alert on the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shaheen’ in the northwest Arabian Sea. The alert forecast heavy rains and strong winds along the Makran coast and moderate rain in Karachi.

According to the Met department’s latest update, the severe cyclone has moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours with a speed of 10km/hour. It now lies centred near latitude 24.0N and longitude 62.5E, at a distance of about 125km south of Gwadar, 250km southwest of Ormara and 470km west of Karachi.

It estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 110-120km/hr, with the sea condition very rough/high around the system centre.

“The system is likely to keep moving west-northwestwards till today evening and then recurve southwestward towards Oman northern coast,” PMD’s alert read.