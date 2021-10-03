Disaster simulation exercise held in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority conducted a week-long disaster simulation exercise in Mastuj in Upper Chitral district.

A press release said the activity was also supported by Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, Civil Defense, District Disaster Management Unit and other humanitarian organisations.

The disaster preparedness exercise had dual purposes, i.e. on the one hand capacity building of the community to tackle the emergency situation at the initial stages and on other hand it was aimed at strengthening the integrated response by various humanitarian organisations.

During the exercise, the scenario of heavy flash flood due to GLOF was developed. Initially, the search and rescue team responded to the situation where injured from the scene were rescued. The search and rescue exercise was followed by a first-aid scenario where pre-hospital treatment was provided to the victims.

After the first-aid treatment, serious patients were shifted to the Emergency Medical Unit where treatment was provided to the victims while critical patients were referred to the nearest health facility.

Furthermore, a well-equipped tent city was established for the displaced population where food, non-food items and other services were provided.

A well-equipped medical unit along with an isolation center for Covid patients was established in the tent city. The restoring family links unit provided their services for the separated families during the disaster.

In addition, the Risk Awareness Safer Behavior team of PRCS oriented the population on various potential risks and safe behavior during the situation.

At the end of the simulation exercise, the chairman of PRCS KP Lt Gen (r) Mohammad Hamid Khan said: “We want the government and non-government organisations that are serving the vulnerable communities during the disaster situation, to respond jointly. PRCS is an auxiliary body to the government with its role to provide assistance to the people in need. By joint actions, we can serve humanity in a better way.”

On the occasion, he thanked PDMA, ICRC and Upper Chitral district administration for their support during disaster preparedness simulation exercises.