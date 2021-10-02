Paragliding event gets underway in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The three-day paragliding event got underway at Zaini pass in Morkhow valley of Upper Chitral on Friday. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Umar Ayub inaugurated the grand event as chief guest. The minister also participated in the event as a paraglider amid the jubilation by a large number of locals and guests from other parts of the country. A number of known paragliders are participating in the event.
