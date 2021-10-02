Danish FM meets COAS, lauds Pak role in Afghanistan evacuation

RAWALPINDI: Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration/ partnership in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Denmark and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest. The Danish FM appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.