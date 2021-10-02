Cabinet body allows legislation to lease out govt land for corporate farming under CPEC

LAHORE:The 72nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat in which 13 agenda items of various departments were considered.

The committee permitted preparation of rules and regulations for leasing out government land for corporate farming in the province under the CPEC. It okayed Local Department' transition plan from Punjab Local Government Act 2019 to PLG Act 2013 in the light of the judgment passed by the Supreme Court. The Energy Department was allowed under the Federal Renewable Energy Policy 2020 to send future projects of 6645 MW in Punjab to the Federal Steering Committee for approval. The committee approved the name of Haroon Akbar for the post of chairperson of Lahore Transport Company.

The committee agreed with the nomination of Mujahid Pervez Chattha and Noman Ansari for the Punjab Thermal Power Company Board of Directors. The proposal to reconstitute the Punjab Public Library Board of Governors was also approved. The cabinet committee referred the proposal of mortgaging the project land of the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Company to the sub-committee for further consideration.

Meanwhile, talking about the recent eight-day session of the Punjab Assembly, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that eight bills of important nature and public interest were passed during the session. He said establishment of regularisation commission for illegal housing societies would help the people get their lost money back. The law minister said the other bills passed included Punjab Privatisation Repeal Bill, Lahore Ring Road Authority Bill 2021, Punjab Stamp Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal, University of South Asia and Aspire University Bill. He vowed that the Punjab Assembly would do record legislation in the current parliamentary year as it did in the last three years.