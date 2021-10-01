Nawaz urges people to stand up against ‘oppressors’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the people of Pakistan to stand up to defend themselves from the ‘oppressors’ as “they have no right to oppress them”.

He said this while addressing the party’s organisational meeting of Faisalabad division through video-link, held here on Thursday. He said even the countries destroyed by wars stood up. “We are in a constant state of war for the last 74 years,” he said adding the PMLN would not bow down and continue to fight for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

The former PM said today people were unable to feed their families, pay utility bills, pay school fees of their children because an incompetent ruler was imposed on the country. “We built Islamabad-Karachi six-lane motorway. We built Gwadar, Ghazi Bharuta, Lawari tunnel. We brought inflation to its lowest level in forty years,” he claimed and questioned that which other party was as bright as the PMLN in the history of Pakistan.

Nawaz said how one can hide his signatures present on the agreement to make JF Thunder. “In 1965, we used to throw flower petals on army trucks. We are the people who love our army. Why we will fight our army,” he said and again questioned that what was the reason that no prime minister went home safe and sound. He said only Quaid-e-Azam was lucky in Pakistan who survived.

He said “we endured imprisonment, jails and lawsuits” and termed closing of the RTS [results transmission system] treason. He said “we imposed Article 6 against Musharraf, but where is it today?”

Nawaz claimed: “I have no interest in becoming the prime minister for the fourth time. I take it on my shoulders. I stand in front of the world for my army. I completed the incomplete in forty years,” he said and added that Imran Khan took two plots: one from Ziaul Haq and one from him.

Saqib Nisar regularised Bani Gala, but expelled Nawaz Sharif, he said adding the decision destroyed the country's dignity. “Presently the US is lobbying for sanctions against Pakistan. Is this green passport being honoured?” he questioned.

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rashid, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Owais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Azma Bukhari, Saira Tarar, Mian Manan, Akram Ansari, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Talal Chaudhry, Nuzhat Sadiq and other party leaders were also present.

Owais Leghari briefed the participants about Faisalabad’s organisational matters. Rana Sanaullah said the credit for all economic and defence milestones in Pakistan goes to Nawaz Sharif. “The decision of the British courts in our favour was a slap in the face of the rulers,” he said.

Maryam Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif said respect the vote while others said crush the vote. She said Parliament was being run by a colonel, and he was telling the elected representatives in the parliament what to talk about and what not.

“All economic crisis in the country are because of incompetence of Imran Khan,” she said adding Nawaz Sharif's narrative has already won and the nation was now aware that they have to safeguard their votes for the development of the country.

“There is great difference in reconciliation and resistance,” she said adding the confusion was planned by the enemy “because our narrative was the only narrative which was completely in accordance with the constitution and which supported the rule of law”.