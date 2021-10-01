Cabinet’s displeasure at policy of doling out plots to few influentials

ISLAMABAD: A cabinet committee -- set up recently to review the policy of doling out plots to judges, bureaucrats, journalists and other influentials -- has sought details of the policy from the Ministry of Housing to evolve a new system where state resources are not distributed among the favoured few.

Informed sources say that the cabinet had shown its displeasure towards the policy and constituted the committee under Federal Minister Asad Umar to suggest a new policy based on justice and fairplay.

In a landmark judgment, IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah recently suspended the allotment of plots to judges and bureaucrats and referred the matter to the government for reconsideration of the policy. On Tuesday last week, the federal cabinet discussed the matter and, while agreeing with the decision of the IHC, set up the committee to review the policy. The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) recently allotted plots through balloting to judges of the high court and district courts, judges of the Supreme Court and bureaucrats.

The cabinet committee has so far met only once and agreed that as per the direction of the IHC, the policy needs to be reviewed. It was agreed that instead of doling out state land to the influential few, the government could consider introducing a DHA-like contributory policy where civilian officers through their monthly contribution would set up their own housing scheme which would enable them to own a house or flat towards the end of their career.

Presently, only at the federal government level, two residential plots worth millions of rupees are allotted to each judge of the Supreme Court and every BS-22 civilian officer. High court judges are allotted one plot each. Setting a good precedent, however, at least four apex court judges, including three presently serving and all judges of the present IHC, have not applied for even a single plot.

The allotment of plots to judges is not part of their terms and conditions as reflected in the Presidential Order, which under the Constitution envisages their pay, pensions, perks etc. Former CJP Jawwad S Khawaja had also refused to get any plot from the government while his colleagues got two each. In 2017, the revered former CJP had told The News that the policy of allotment of residential plots to a selected few enjoying influence, is unfair and unjust but in case of judges of the superior judiciary it is not in accordance with the code of conduct.

According to a federal minister, the IHC decision is really encouraging and has given impetus to the PTI’s thinking of saving state resources from distribution among influential groups. The minister, while referring to the discussion that had taken place on the issue in the cabinet meeting, said that the policy of allotting two plots would be abolished.

Interestingly, the allotment of government lands to influential segments of society has never been backed by any act of parliament but through executive policies allegedly made under pressure.

Interestingly, the Public Accounts Committee had in 2012 already sought the discontinuation of the policy of allotment of agricultural land to army officers (except to the families of martyrs), the abolition of a plot quota for judges and journalists and the provision of only one plot to grade 22 officers. However, the policy was dumped and forgotten.

The cabinet committee will also seek the same PAC report which had made critical comments against this culture of doling out plots to influentials. The report had said: “Provision of plots of land by the executive to independent and impartial sections, like judges and journalists, would lead to allegations of partiality or bias in their working. Therefore, there should be no special quota or allotment of plots except for disabled, widows and families of martyrs.”

For federal government employees, the PAC had suggested the launching of a DHA-like scheme so that officers contribute monthly, and upon retirement, can be allotted a constructed house or flat.