Afghanistan issue Malik asks US senators to probe hasty withdrawal of US

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that it is shocking for him and every Pakistani that group of high-profile US senators – including a former presidential nominee – has moved a bill in the US Senate seeking imposition of sanctions on the Afghan Taliban that could also potentially extend to Pakistan.

“Regrettably, the bill singles out Pakistan by name in the section that calls for a report on “entities providing support for the Taliban,” he said while talking to The News on Wednesday. Rehman Malik said P: “Rather to probe Pakistan’s role, the hasty withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan should be probed” he demanded. He said that Pakistan hadn’t invited US to attack Afghanistan but it was the sole decision of US to invade Afghanistan for the reason best known to them.