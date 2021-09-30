Five die in passenger coach-trailer collision near Hyderabad

KARACHI: Five people, including a man and his son, were killed and several others wounded when a passenger coach collided with a trailer on the Motorway near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The accident took place on M-9, Looni Kot, Jamshoro, where a passenger coach carrying over 100 Shia mourners, heading towards Khairpur from Karachi, collided with a trailer, killing five persons on the spot and injuring over 20 others. Women and children were among the injured persons.

On being informed, Edhi volunteers reached the accident site and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Hyderabad and Kotri. According to Edhi volunteers in Hyderabad, two bodies were stuck in the coach as the front part of the coach was totally damaged. Later, the bodies were taken out after cutting the body of the coach.

According to the injured persons, over 100 mourners from Karachi’s Ancholi Society and Jaffar-e-Tayar society were heading towards Khairpur ahead of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) when the accident took place. They said that the accident took place due to the negligence of the coach driver.

Sources said 55-year-old Hassan Abbas and his son Syed Bilal Ali, 25, were among the dead while Faraz Jafri, Syed Haider, Syed Ali Baqir, Zeeshan Kazmi, Ahsan Ali, Binish, Firdous, Alina, Ali Haider and others were among the injured persons. Two of the injured persons’ condition was said to be critical.The driver of the coach survived and later fled while the cleaner of the coach died on the spot. Police were conducting raids to arrest the driver of the coach. The bodies of the victims were brought to the Ancholi Society for burial. Further investigation was underway.